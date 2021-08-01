DATE ISSUED: Sunday, August 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) August 02, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds, while patches of low-level clouds may produce brief showers at times during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also limit visibility across the local area.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1188