DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 03, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture associated with a low-level trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers as they move across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds, while varying concentrations of Saharan dust continue to limit visibility.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1189