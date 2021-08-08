DATE ISSUED: Sunday, August 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) August 09, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunder.

Tonight through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will cause isolated showers and possible thunder during the early part of this forecast period. Thereafter, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region.

Seas are expected to deteriorate gradually within the next 24 to 36 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Caribbean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is anticipated as it moves west-northwestward, and expected to reach the island chain late Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located about a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles has become better defined. Development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form within the next few days, as it drifts toward the west-southwest or west.

3. A large area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands has diminished.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1194