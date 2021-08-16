DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are going to be slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was moving over the Dominican Republic. Grace no longer poses any threat to St. Maarten.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1202