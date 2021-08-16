PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas are going to be slight to moderate for the next several days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURES: 
At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was moving over the Dominican Republic. Grace no longer poses any threat to St. Maarten. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

