DATE ISSUED: Monday, August 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are going to be slight to moderate for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES:
At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was moving over the Dominican Republic. Grace no longer poses any threat to St. Maarten.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1202
