DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SatSingle_vis.jpgSYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds. Pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief showers. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected for the next several days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 87°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:36 PM 

06:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1203

