DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds. Pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1203