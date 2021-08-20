DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 21, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slight hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere across the Northeast Caribbean, with a plum of Saharan dust, will continue to lower the chances of shower activity across the local area.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:34 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1206