PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 21, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slight hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:        
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A drier and more stable atmosphere across the Northeast Caribbean, with a plum of Saharan dust, will continue to lower the chances of shower activity across the local area.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, 

Brief Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers Possible  

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:56 AM 

05:56 AM 

SUNSET 

06:35 PM 

06:34 PM 

06:33 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1206

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY