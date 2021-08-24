PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:        
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will suppress deep cloud formation and precipitation across the local area. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.  

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy, 

Brief Showers Possible  

Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy, 

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy, Hazy,
Brief Showers Possible   

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:56 AM 

05:56 AM 

05:57 AM 

SUNSET 

06:32 PM 

06:31 PM 

06:30 PM 

