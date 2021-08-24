DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will suppress deep cloud formation and precipitation across the local area. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:32 PM
|
06:31 PM
|
06:30 PM
