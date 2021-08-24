DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will suppress deep cloud formation and precipitation across the local area. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy,

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:31 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1208