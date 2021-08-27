DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 28, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to east-northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher possible gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a tropical wave in the vicinity, low moisture levels and limited shower activity will keep the probability of showers low. Additionally, another round Saharan dust is expected to spread across the region today. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will peak at 6 feet for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days. This disturbance is forecast to turn northward, away from St. Maarten, on Saturday and poses no direct threat to St Maarten.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Hazy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:57 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:29 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1211