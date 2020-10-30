DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 30, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 31, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL REMAIN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave is causing unstable weather mostly over the southern part of the region. The brisk wind flow will transport a few showers across the local area. However, an influx of Saharan dust will account for hazy conditions and aid in restricting precipitation across the northern part of the region, including St. Maarten. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Marine conditions will remain moderate to rough during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a high chance (80%) of developing into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week as it moves into the central and western Caribbean. This system does not pose a threat to St. Maarten. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partlycloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-7