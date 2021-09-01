DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 02, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through tonight: Southeasterly with a light breeze of 03 to 07 mph. Becoming variable and calm at times.

Thursday morning through midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The weak Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds across the region. Furthermore, daytime heating and available moisture could trigger localized showers.

Marine conditions will remain slight during this forecast period. Thereafter, a deterioration is expected.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11:00 am the center of Tropical Storm Larry was located about 2400 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. This system is moving toward the west near 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds have further increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is predicted, and Larry is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday.

On its current forecast track, Tropical Storm Larry does not pose a direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly sunny with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Local Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:25 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1215