DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 04, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a weak tropical wave will increase the chances of isolated showers across the local area.

Marine conditions are expected to peak up to 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11:00 am, Hurricane Larry was located over the central tropical Atlantic. Larry is moving toward the west northwest near 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend.

On its current forecast track, Hurricane Larry does not pose a direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy, Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:23 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1218