DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 09, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

6:00 PM…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Light winds due to a slack surface pressure gradient combined with an east-southeasterly wind flow could result in some isolated showers and a low chance of thunderstorms developing over the island.

The effects of swells from Hurricane Larry will gradually diminish over the course of today. A high surf advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 34°C / 93°F 34°C / 93°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:19 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1221