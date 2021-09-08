DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 09, 2021
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL
6:00 PM…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible and a low chance of thunderstorms.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Light winds due to a slack surface pressure gradient combined with an east-southeasterly wind flow could result in some isolated showers and a low chance of thunderstorms developing over the island.
The effects of swells from Hurricane Larry will gradually diminish over the course of today. A high surf advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isol. Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
34°C / 93°F
|
34°C / 93°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:59 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:19 PM
|
06:18 PM
