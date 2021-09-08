PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 09, 2021 

     

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL  

6:00 PM… 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible and a low chance of thunderstorms. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy. 

     

Forecast High:   34°C / 93°F             Forecast Low:   28°C / 82°F     

       

Sunset Today:   6:20 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow:   5:59 A.M.       

  

SURFACE WINDS:        
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times. 

    SatSingle_vis.jpg  

SYNOPSIS:   
Light winds due to a slack surface pressure gradient combined with an east-southeasterly wind flow could result in some isolated showers and a low chance of thunderstorms developing over the island. 

The effects of swells from Hurricane Larry will gradually diminish over the course of today. A high surf advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution.     

     

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.      

       

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isol. Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

34°C / 93°F 

34°C / 93°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:59 AM 

05:59 AM 

05:59 AM 

SUNSET 

06:20 PM 

06:19 PM 

06:18 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1221

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY