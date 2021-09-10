PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 11, 2021 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

     

Forecast High:   33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low:   28°C / 82°F     

       

Sunset Today:   6:17 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow:   5:59 A.M.       

  

SURFACE WINDS:        
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

    SatSingle_vis.jpg  

SYNOPSIS:   
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Moisture transported by the winds may trigger isolated showers.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

     

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.      

       

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
 Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:59 AM 

05:59 AM 

05:59 AM 

SUNSET 

06:18 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:16 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1223

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY