DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 11, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Moisture transported by the winds may trigger isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:17 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1223