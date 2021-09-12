DATE ISSUED: Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) September 13, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy, and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An upper-level trough interacting with a tropical wave will continue to produce showers, brisk winds, and isolated thunderstorms across the local area.

Marine conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:16 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1224