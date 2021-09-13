PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 14, 2021 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy, and isolated thunderstorms are also expected. 

     

Forecast High:   32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low:   26°C / 79°F     

       

Sunset Today:   6:16 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow:   6:00 A.M.       

  

SURFACE WINDS:        
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible. 

      

SYNOPSIS:   
A combination of instability associated with an upper-level trough and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms across the local area. 

Seas are predicted to peak up to 6 feet during this forecast period and will subside thereafter. 

     

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES: 
A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression, over the eastern Tropical Atlantic later this week.
The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.  

 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.      

       

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers, 

Isolated Thunderstorms  

Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

SUNSET 

06:16 PM 

06:15 PM 

06:14 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1225

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY