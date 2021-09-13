DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 14, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy, and isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of instability associated with an upper-level trough and moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms across the local area.

Seas are predicted to peak up to 6 feet during this forecast period and will subside thereafter.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression, over the eastern Tropical Atlantic later this week.

The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Cloudy, Isolated Showers

Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:15 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1225