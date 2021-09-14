DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 15, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of instability associated with an upper-level trough and moisture associated with a passing weak tropical wave will account for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the local area. Motorists and persons utilizing low-lying areas should be vigilant for street-flooding and rock-falls along hillsides.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

A well-defined tropical wave located just west of the African coast is likely to develop into a tropical depression during the next couple of days, as it moves generally westward across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isol. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isol. Thunderstorms poss. Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:14 PM 06:16 PM

