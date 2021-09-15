DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 16, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Tonight through Thursday Midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and brief showers possible

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday morning: Southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and weak instability may produce some isolated showers across the local area. Daytime heating may trigger afternoon thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is expected as the upper level trough moves further west. Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next couple days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the eastern Atlantic continue to show signs of development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy Hazy

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy

Hazy

Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:13 PM 06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1227