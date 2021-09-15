PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 16, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.  

Tonight through Thursday Midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and brief showers possible

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Thursday morning: Southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture and weak instability may produce some isolated showers across the local area. Daytime heating may trigger afternoon thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is expected as the upper level trough moves further west. Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next couple days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 4 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES: 
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the eastern Atlantic continue to show signs of development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms  

Partly Cloudy 

Hazy
Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

SUNSET 

06:14 PM 

06:13 PM 

06:12 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1227

