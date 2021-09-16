DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday(12:00 LST) September 17, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A low level trough will increase the probability of showers across the local area this afternoon. The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during the next 24 hours.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES:
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the central tropical Atlantic have become less organized. However, a tropical depression is likely to form late this week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:12 PM
|
06:11 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1228
View comments
Hide comments