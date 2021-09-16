PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL:  Friday midday(12:00 LST) September 17, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A low level trough will increase the probability of showers across the local area this afternoon. The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during the next 24 hours.   

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 4 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES: 
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the central tropical Atlantic have become less organized. However, a tropical depression is likely to form late this week. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy 

Slightly Hazy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy
Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

06:00 AM 

SUNSET 

06:13 PM 

06:12 PM 

06:11 PM 

