DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday(12:00 LST) September 17, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A low level trough will increase the probability of showers across the local area this afternoon. The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds during the next 24 hours.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the central tropical Atlantic have become less organized. However, a tropical depression is likely to form late this week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy

Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:12 PM 06:11 PM

