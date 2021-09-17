DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 18, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Small concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to drift across the region leading to slightly hazy conditions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area located in the central tropical Atlantic remain disorganized. However, a tropical depression could still form this weekend or early next week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:11 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1229