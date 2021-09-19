DATE ISSUED: Sunday, September 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) September 20, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Increasingly cloudy with showers that may become moderate to heavy at times. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 16 mph with higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The passage of Tropical Storm Peter north of the region is predicted to generate, deteriorating seas, increasing cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms. The public should remain vigilant as street flooding may become possible.

Swells are expected to peak up to 8 feet through tonight. A further deterioration to 10 feet is expected from Monday morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution. An advisory will be issued in the following forecast.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11:00 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Peter was located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 56.5 West, or approximately 435 miles east of

St. Maarten. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

On the current forecast track, Peter is predicted to pass about 135 miles northeast of St. Maarten late Monday. The public is hereby urged to closely monitor its progress.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and provide special advisories if necessary.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Generally Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:10 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1230