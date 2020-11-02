DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 02, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 03, 2020
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Sea conditions will be moderate. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-974
