DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 02, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)    

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 03, 2020     

   

WEATHER:       

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few showers possible.  

   

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F    

     

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.     

     

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.   

     

SYNOPSIS:      

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.   

Sea conditions will be moderate. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.    

    

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet    

     

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.    

   

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.   

     

FORECASTER: Albert   

    

