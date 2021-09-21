DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 22, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southerly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture associated with the recent passage of Tropical Storm Peter may account for isolated showers and possible thunder today. Additionally, the distant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle winds.

Although sea conditions will continue to improve, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1. At 11:00 AM (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Peter was located near latitude 19.9 North, longitude 64.7 West, or approximately 165 miles northwest of St. Maarten. Tropical Storm Peter will continue to move away from St. Maarten.

This is our last update on Peter.

2. Tropical Storm Rose remains over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to St. Maarten.

3. A tropical wave located in the far eastern Atlantic continue to show signs of development. Hence, a tropical depression is likely to form by Thursday or Friday while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:08 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1232