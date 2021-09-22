DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 23, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The combination of lingering moisture and weak instability may trigger isolated showers. A loose surface pressure gradient will cause light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1. A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is expected to develop into a Tropical Depression in a day or two. This system is moving westward at 10 to 15 mph.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:08 PM 06:07 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1233