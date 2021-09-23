DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 24, 2021

…DEPRESSION #18 STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM SAM…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture along with warm southeasterly winds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Sam was located about 1740 miles east southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph and higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast and Sam is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow, as it moves towards the west near 16 mph.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:06 PM 06:05 PM

