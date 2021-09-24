DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 25, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, with passing showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will continue to support light winds. Additionally, moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave approaching the region will increase the chances for isolated showers across the local area.

Northeasterly long period swells are predicted to generate seas up to 6 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located about 1365 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Fast, additional strengthening is predicted, and Sam is expected to become a major hurricane on Saturday.

This system is currently moving at 14 mph and forecast to continue this motion through tonight.

On its current forecast track, Hurricane Sam is predicted to decrease in forward speed and turn toward the west-northwest over the weekend.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:05 PM 06:04 PM

