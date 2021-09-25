Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam, located about 1150 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Subtropical Storm Teresa, located about 150 miles north-northwest of Bermuda.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by early Monday. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for slow development of this disturbance over the next few days as it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph.

*Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

*Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Hagen/Latto

