DATE ISSUED: Sunday, September 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) September 27, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds. Pockets of moisture may cause isolated showers as they move across the region, especially during the latter part of this forecast period.

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00am, the center of category 4 Hurricane Sam was located about 900 miles southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph and higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are expected during the next day or two, as Sam moves towards the west-northwest near 8 mph. On its forecast track, Hurricane Sam is predicted to pass about 295 miles northeast at its closest point to St. Maarten on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:04 PM 06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1239