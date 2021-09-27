DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 28, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds. Pockets of moisture may cause isolated showers as they move across the region.

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next 24 hours with a gradual deterioration by late Tuesday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00am, Hurricane Sam was downgraded to a Category-3 Hurricane with its center located about 745 miles southeast of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph and higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or two, as Sam moves towards the northwest near 8 mph. On its forecast track, Hurricane Sam is predicted to pass about 330 miles northeast at its closest point to St. Maarten on late Wednesday to early Thursday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:03 PM 06:02 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1240