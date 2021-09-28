DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 29, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

6:00 PM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 01ST…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.

Seas will deteriorate and peak near 9 feet due to swells generated by Hurricane Sam. Therefore, a small craft advisory has been issued for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM (1500 UTC), the center of major Hurricane Sam was located about 580 miles east of St. Maarten. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts.

On its current forecast track, the center of hurricane Sam is predicted to pass about 350 miles northeast at its closest point to St. Maarten, early Thursday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy

Passing Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:02 PM 06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1241