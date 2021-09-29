DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 30, 2021

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY FORMED OVER THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 AM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 01ST…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

12:00 PM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 01ST…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through tonight: North northeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Thursday morning through midday: South southwesterly with a light breeze of 03 to 05 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Daytime heating along with light winds may cause isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms across the local area.

Long period swells peaking near 10 feet caused by major Hurricane Sam, will maintain hazardous sea conditions. Therefore, high surf and small craft advisories are in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1. At 11:00 am, the center of major Hurricane Sam was located about 405 miles east northeast of St. Maarten. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts.

On its current forecast track, the center of hurricane Sam is predicted to pass about 345 miles northeast at its closest point to St. Maarten, on Thursday morning.

2. At 11:00 am the center of Tropical Depression number 20 was located about 2670 miles southeast of St. Maarten. The system is moving toward the west northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts. Tropical Depression twenty poses no threat to St. Maarten

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:01 PM 06:00 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1242