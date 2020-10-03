DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 01, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 02, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 AM, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 02ND…

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East to east-southeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS: A strengthened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a brisk easterly wind flow across the region. As the tropical wave moves away from the island, cloudy periods and shower activity will gradually subside. Additionally, Saharan dust at varying concentrations will persist through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Due to northerly swells, seas are expected to peak at 8 feet through tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and hazy with a few showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-949