DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 03, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2020    

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and a few showers possible.  

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, gentle to moderate winds will persist along with a relatively stable atmosphere during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust at varying concentrations will continue to affect the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.  

Sea conditions will remain moderate through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.  

   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.   

 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

   

