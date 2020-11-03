DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 03, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and a few showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, gentle to moderate winds will persist along with a relatively stable atmosphere during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust at varying concentrations will continue to affect the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Sea conditions will remain moderate through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-975