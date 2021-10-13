DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 14, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 12:00 PM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy, with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light air to gentle breeze of 02 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A moist and unstable atmosphere will maintain cloudiness, isolated showers, and the chance for thunderstorms across the region.
A weakened pressure gradient will account for lighter winds and diminishing marine conditions. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy, Breezy,
Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:05 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
06:06 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:51 PM
|
05:50 PM
|
05:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1253
