DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 14, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy, with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light air to gentle breeze of 02 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A moist and unstable atmosphere will maintain cloudiness, isolated showers, and the chance for thunderstorms across the region.

A weakened pressure gradient will account for lighter winds and diminishing marine conditions. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:50 PM 05:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1253