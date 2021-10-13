PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 14, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY… 

 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 12:00 PM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021… 

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy, with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 

  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light air to gentle breeze of 02 to 10 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:    

A moist and unstable atmosphere will maintain cloudiness, isolated showers, and the chance for thunderstorms across the region.
A weakened pressure gradient will account for lighter winds and diminishing marine conditions. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 

    

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Cloudy, Breezy, 

Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

06:06 AM 

SUNSET 

05:51 PM 

05:50 PM 

05:50 PM 

