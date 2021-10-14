PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 15, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

6:00 PM TODAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Friday morning through midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to southerly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability due to a mid to upper-level trough, abundant moisture and light winds will continue to produce cloudiness, showers and a low chance of thunderstorms across the region.

Additionally, another round of Saharan dust will once again limit visibility. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take any necessary precautions.

Though seas are slowly subsiding, east-northeasterly swells continue to affect our shores. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in place through 6 pm today. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:06 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:50 PM 05:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1254