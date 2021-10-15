DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 16, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to southwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will interact with already unstable conditions affecting the region. Consequently, this will result in a moderate chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms during this forecast period.

Additionally, another round of Saharan dust will once again limit visibility. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take any necessary precautions.

Light winds generated by a weak pressure gradient will support slight seas over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Slight Haze Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:06 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:49 PM 05:48 PM

