DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 19, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with the local showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of available moisture, light winds, and daytime heating will account for localized showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms over the island.
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds and tranquil seas.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Thunderstorms possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Thunderstorms possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:06 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:47 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:46 PM
