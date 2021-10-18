PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 19, 2021 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with the local showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.  

  

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times.  

SYNOPSIS:    

A combination of available moisture, light winds, and daytime heating will account for localized showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms over the island.
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds and tranquil seas. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight            WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Showers Possible 

Isol. Thunderstorms possible  

Partly Cloudy,
Isol. Showers Possible 

Isol. Thunderstorms possible   

Partly Cloudy, 

Isol. Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:06 AM 

06:07 AM 

06:07 AM 

SUNSET 

05:47 PM 

05:47 PM 

05:46 PM 

