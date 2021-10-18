DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 19, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with the local showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of available moisture, light winds, and daytime heating will account for localized showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms over the island.

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds and tranquil seas.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isol. Showers Possible Isol. Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy,

Isol. Showers Possible Isol. Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy, Isol. Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:47 PM 05:46 PM

