DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 20, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a few localized showers.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times.
Tonight through Wednesday morning: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The combination of lingering moisture, light winds and daytime heating will trigger a few localized showers today. Thereafter, a tropical wave is forecast to increased cloudiness, isolated showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.
A building Atlantic high-pressure ridge will produce increasing winds. This will aid marine conditions to gradually deteriorate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|DAY
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WEATHER
|Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers,
Thunderstorms Possible
|Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|HIGH TEMP
|33°C / 91°F
|33°C / 91°F
|32°C / 90°F
|LOW TEMP
|27°C / 81°F
|27°C / 81°F
|27°C / 81°F
|SUNRISE
|06:07 AM
|06:07 AM
|06:07 AM
|SUNSET
|05:47 PM
|05:46 PM
|05:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1257
