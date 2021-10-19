DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 20, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a few localized showers.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times.

Tonight through Wednesday morning: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The combination of lingering moisture, light winds and daytime heating will trigger a few localized showers today. Thereafter, a tropical wave is forecast to increased cloudiness, isolated showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.

A building Atlantic high-pressure ridge will produce increasing winds. This will aid marine conditions to gradually deteriorate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:46 PM 05:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1257