DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 20, 2021 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a few localized showers.  

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

  

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon: Generally variable and light, becoming calm at times. 

Tonight through Wednesday morning: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:    

The combination of lingering moisture, light winds and daytime heating will trigger a few localized showers today. Thereafter, a tropical wave is forecast to increased cloudiness, isolated showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region.  

A building Atlantic high-pressure ridge will produce increasing winds. This will aid marine conditions to gradually deteriorate during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight            WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday
WEATHER Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers,

Thunderstorms Possible

 Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible		 Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM
SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:46 PM 05:46 PM

