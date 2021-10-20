DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 21, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A surface trough located to the northeast of the local area will maintain instability in the region. This instability coupled with available moisture will result in a moderate chance of showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorm during this forecast period.
Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy.
FORECASTER: Pierre.
3-DAY FORECAST
|DAY
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|WEATHER
|Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hazy & Breezy
|HIGH TEMP
|33°C / 91°F
|33°C / 91°F
|33°C / 91°F
|LOW TEMP
|27°C / 81°F
|27°C / 81°F
|27°C / 81°F
|SUNRISE
|06:07 AM
|06:07 AM
|06:08 AM
|SUNSET
|05:46 PM
|05:46 PM
|05:45 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1258
