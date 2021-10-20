DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 21, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A surface trough located to the northeast of the local area will maintain instability in the region. This instability coupled with available moisture will result in a moderate chance of showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorm during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Hazy & Breezy HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:46 PM 05:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1258