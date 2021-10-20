PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 21, 2021 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

  

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:    

A surface trough located to the northeast of the local area will maintain instability in the region. This instability coupled with available moisture will result in a moderate chance of showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorm during this forecast period.  

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre. 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY Wednesday  Thursday Friday
WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible		 Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible		 Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hazy & Breezy
HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:08 AM
SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:46 PM 05:45 PM

