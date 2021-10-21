DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 22, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass has settled over the region, this will keep the chances of any shower activity at a minimal. Also, a tightening pressure gradient will result in brisk winds over the next several days.

Additionally, Saharan dust within this air mass will reduce visibility and lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will increase during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy Partly Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy Partly Cloudy,

Breezy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:08 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:45 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1259