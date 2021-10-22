PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 23, 2021 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD… 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a passing shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds along with a relatively dry and stable atmosphere over the region. Additionally, haze will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.    

High surf and small craft advisories are in effect for St. Maarten, as long period northerly swells will cause seas to peak at 8 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:08 AM 

06:08 AM 

06:08 AM 

SUNSET 

05:45 PM 

05:44 PM 

05:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1260

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY