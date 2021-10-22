DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 23, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds along with a relatively dry and stable atmosphere over the region. Additionally, haze will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

High surf and small craft advisories are in effect for St. Maarten, as long period northerly swells will cause seas to peak at 8 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:08 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:45 PM 05:44 PM 05:44 PM

