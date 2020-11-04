DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with local showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region supporting a dry air and dusty atmosphere. Nevertheless, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours a few local showers are possible.

Moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with local showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

