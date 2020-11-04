PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2020    

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with local showers.  

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region supporting a dry air and dusty atmosphere. Nevertheless, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours a few local showers are possible.  

Moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.  

   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.   

 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with local showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

