DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2020
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with local showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region supporting a dry air and dusty atmosphere. Nevertheless, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours a few local showers are possible.
Moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with local showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-976
