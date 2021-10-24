DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 25, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM MONDAY, OCTOBER 25TH …

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase of moisture and instability across the region due to a tropical wave will account for isolated showers across the local area.

Marine conditions are improving as winds and seas are subsiding. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. The Small Craft Advisory will end later today.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isol. Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:09 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 05:44 PM 05:43 PM 05:43 PM

