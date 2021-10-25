DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 26, 2021
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a slight chance of brief passing showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, moisture transported by the wind flow could trigger a few brief passing showers.
The combination of persistent long period swells and moderate easterly winds will result in seas peaking up to 7 feet until this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:09 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:43 PM
|
05:43 PM
|
05:42 PM
