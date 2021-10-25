PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 26, 2021 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY… 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a slight chance of brief passing showers. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, moisture transported by the wind flow could trigger a few brief passing showers.
The combination of persistent long period swells and moderate easterly winds will result in seas peaking up to 7 feet until this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Passing Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

SUNSET 

05:43 PM 

05:43 PM 

05:42 PM 

