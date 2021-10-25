DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 26, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a slight chance of brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, moisture transported by the wind flow could trigger a few brief passing showers.

The combination of persistent long period swells and moderate easterly winds will result in seas peaking up to 7 feet until this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:09 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:43 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1262