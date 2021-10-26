DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 27, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair with a slight haze.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a slight haze and a chance of a brief shower.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a south easterly wind flow, limited moisture in the atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Light concentrations of Saharan dust is expected to lower visibility for the next several days. Persons with respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.

Seas are subsiding and are expected to peak near 5 feet today. Before subsiding even further to slight for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:09 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:42 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1263