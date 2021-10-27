DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with slight haze and local showers possible particularly during the overnight and early morning hours.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to produce light to moderate winds, along with a relatively dry and stable atmosphere.

Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist for the next few days. Persons with respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.

Marine conditions are predicted to be tranquil for the remainder of the week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:10 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:41 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1264