DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 29, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible. 

  

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.  

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Despite the proximity of an upper level trough, low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region. Additionally, haze will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.   

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Slight Haze, 

Isolated showers   Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Slight Haze
Brief shower possible 

Generally fair 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

SUNSET 

05:41 PM 

05:41 PM 

05:40 PM 

