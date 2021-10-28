DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 29, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite the proximity of an upper level trough, low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region. Additionally, haze will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze, Isolated showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze

Brief shower possible Generally fair HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:10 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1265