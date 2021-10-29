PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 30, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.  

  

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.  

   

SYNOPSIS:    

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will generate light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, limited moisture in the atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Additionally, the concentration of haze is expected to gradually diminish during the next 24 hours. However, persons with respiratory ailments should continue to be cautious.  

Seas will gradually deteriorate and peak near 6 feet during the next 24 hours.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy,  

Isolated Showers Possible  

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy   

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

06:11 AM 

SUNSET 

05:41 PM 

05:40 PM 

05:40 PM 

