DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 30, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will generate light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, limited moisture in the atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Additionally, the concentration of haze is expected to gradually diminish during the next 24 hours. However, persons with respiratory ailments should continue to be cautious.

Seas will gradually deteriorate and peak near 6 feet during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:10 AM 06:11 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:40 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1266