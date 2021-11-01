DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 02, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL AT LEAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 02ND…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere could trigger some brief showers as they traverse the region.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten due to long period northeasterly swells affecting local waters for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:12 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1267