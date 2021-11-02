PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 03, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.  

  

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.  

   

SYNOPSIS:    

Remnant moisture from an old frontal boundary moving across the local area could trigger some passing showers. 

Though long period northeasterly swells have diminished. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre. 

   

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Passing Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:12 AM 

06:12 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:38 PM 

