DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 03, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Remnant moisture from an old frontal boundary moving across the local area could trigger some passing showers.

Though long period northeasterly swells have diminished. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:12 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1268