PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2021  

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F  

    

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.  

   

SYNOPSIS:    

A combination of weak instability and pockets of moisture will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert 

   

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Passing Showers  

Partly Cloudy
to Cloudy  

Isolated Showers  

Fair to Partly 

Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:12 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

05:39 PM 

05:38 PM 

05:38 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1269

