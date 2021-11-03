DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of weak instability and pockets of moisture will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Passing Showers Partly Cloudy

to Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair to Partly Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:13 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1269