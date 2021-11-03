DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of weak instability and pockets of moisture will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair to Partly
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:12 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:39 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
